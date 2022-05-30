Arrest Date/Time: 05/30/2022 | 20:00

Date of Birth: 01/23/2001 Age: 21 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 330 AVENUE B, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 330 AVE B, BIG COPPITT

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD094581 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004410

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY