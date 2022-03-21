RING, STACEY LYNN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/21/2022 | 17:49

Date of Birth: 09/15/1979 Age: 42 Gender: F Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY LARGO, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 318 OLEANDER DR, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD048390 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002295

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.09.2d TRESPASSING

