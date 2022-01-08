RIVERA, GREGORY ARTHUR

Arrest Date/Time: 01/05/2022 | 12:05

Date of Birth: 09/29/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 164 OCEAN BAY DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: GENERAL MAINTENACE in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 94825 OVERSEAS HWY, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOSE HERNANDEZ - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD002445 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000129

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

