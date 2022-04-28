RIVERA LEBRON, YALITZA

Arrest Date/Time: 04/27/2022 | 22:52

Date of Birth: 09/17/1981 Age: 40 Gender: F Race: H

Address: 13333 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: CASHIER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 13333 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD072233 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003438

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

