RIVERA-SANTIAGO, WILFREDO EDUARDO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 17:46

Date of Birth: 11/23/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4034 DICKENS AVE, HOPE MILLS, NC 2348

Occupation: CONSULTENT

Arrest Location: 606 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS