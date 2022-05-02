Arrest Date/Time: 05/01/2022 | 17:48

Date of Birth: 05/19/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 85952 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD074303 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003552

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.021.1a AGGRAV ASSLT - WEAPON 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.08.2c BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.08.2b ASSAULT

