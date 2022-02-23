ROBBINS, KYLE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/20/2022 | 23:47

Date of Birth: 04/28/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: US1, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZACHARY GILROY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD030159 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001412

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH