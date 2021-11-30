ROBERTS, DARRYL ADAM

Arrest Date/Time: 11/29/2021 | 22:36

Date of Birth: 12/08/1964 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 106003 OVERSEAD HWY, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: DRIVER in ISAMORADA

Arrest Location: 99620 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD181095 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008666

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

