ROBERTS, JERMAINE LAMAR

Arrest Date/Time: 03/09/2022 | 11:40

Date of Birth: 06/26/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 609 THOMAS ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION