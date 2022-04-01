ROBINSON, CORDALE DOMINIQUE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/01/2022 | 05:53

Date of Birth: 01/31/1990 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: B

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

