ROBINSON, DANNY LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/07/2022 | 21:30

Date of Birth: 05/09/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6710 BLACKBIRD LN, HOMOSASSA, FL 34448

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: , SUMMERLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD078687 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003732

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH