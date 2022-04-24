Arrest Date/Time: 04/23/2022 | 22:55

Date of Birth: 02/21/1961 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 11280 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 11500 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD069905 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003297

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

