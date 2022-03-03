RODGERS, DAVID ELLIOT

Arrest Date/Time: 02/28/2022 | 23:23

Date of Birth: 12/01/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: SALES in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEXANDER MORALES - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035057 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001655

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

