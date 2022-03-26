RODGERS, DAVID ELLIOT

Arrest Date/Time: 03/24/2022 | 12:58

Date of Birth: 12/01/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: SALES in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD050181 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002369

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

