RODRIGUEZ, JUAN ANTONIO

Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 09:24
Date of Birth: 08/22/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1228 13TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030
Occupation: LANSCAPER in HOMESTEAD
Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: JACQUES ROZEK - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD171607 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008191
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR