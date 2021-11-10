RODRIGUEZ, JUAN ANTONIO

Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 09:24

Date of Birth: 08/22/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1228 13TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030

Occupation: LANSCAPER in HOMESTEAD

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: JACQUES ROZEK - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD171607 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008191

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR