RODRIGUEZ MARMOL, YORDANY

Arrest Date/Time: 11/21/2021 | 14:15
Date of Birth: 02/20/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 13333 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: FISHERMAN
Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN DOUTHIRT - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD177039 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008445
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION