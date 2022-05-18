RODRIGUEZ RUIZ, OSVIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/16/2022 | 01:03

Date of Birth: 02/11/1968 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 1640 MORGAN CT 1, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1640 MORGAN COURT, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

