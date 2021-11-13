RODRIGUEZ VILLALBA, YANELIS

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/13/2021 | 01:28
Date of Birth: 03/14/1980 Age: 41 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 87851 OLD HIGHWAY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036
Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in ISLAMORADA
Arrest Location: 85351 OVERSEAS HWY,
Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC
Incident #: MCSO21CAD173076 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008251
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.063.1 HIT AND RUN 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH