RODRIGUEZ ZUNIGA, IGNACIO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 16:04

Date of Birth: 02/04/1973 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 10604 161 PLACE, MIAMI, FL 33196

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035522 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001678

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you