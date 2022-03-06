ROGERS, MICHELLE DIANE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 01:25

Date of Birth: 02/11/1969 Age: 53 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 214 WEST INDIES DRIVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: AMDIN ASSISTANT in PLANTATION KEY

Arrest Location: CROSS ST, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WHITE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1

Incident #: MCSO22CAD038517 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001807

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON 2 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

