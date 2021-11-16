ROGOWSKI, SHAWN DAVID

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/15/2021 | 21:31
Date of Birth: 03/18/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 3801 112 WAY, CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33065
Occupation: SUPERINTENDENT
Arrest Location: US 1 , PLANTATION KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: NERELYS VIDAL - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174416 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008323
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2b MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS