ROJAS, CHRISTINE CALAFET

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/31/2021 | 09:43
Date of Birth: 05/11/1986 Age: 35 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 19129 COUNTY ROAD 275, ALTHA, FL 32421
Occupation: DISABLED
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD166856 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007894
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR