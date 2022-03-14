ROJAS, NAOMI

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 09:54

Date of Birth: 07/23/1981 Age: 40 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 14225 RIVER RUN CT, CLERMONT, FL 34711

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD043864 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002083

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

