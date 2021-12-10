ROLLE, TYRONE TYSON

Arrest Date/Time: 12/10/2021 | 01:27

Date of Birth: 08/06/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 535 4TH AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030

Occupation: DISABLED

Arrest Location: OLD HWY, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: CASEY MATTHEWS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD186330 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008967

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you