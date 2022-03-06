ROLLEN, DAVID ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/05/2022 | 19:57

Date of Birth: 11/13/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 22844 117TH PL, DUNNELLON, FL 34431

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 527 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

