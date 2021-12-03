ROLLINGS, ANDREW DALE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 12/02/2021 | 21:43
Date of Birth: 01/27/1992 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 24950 PALM LANE, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042
Occupation: CRAB FISHERMAN in BIG PINE KEY
Arrest Location: US1 - FIRST ST, BIG PINE
Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN MARTIN-REYES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC
Incident #: MCSO21CAD182592 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008750
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2b MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.30.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL