ROMERO, FRANCISCO MANUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/28/2022 | 13:40

Date of Birth: 12/21/1955 Age: 66 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 878 NARRAGANSETT LN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 878 NARRAGANSETT LN, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD072579 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003447

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

