Arrest Date/Time: 05/28/2022 | 05:00

Date of Birth: 12/21/1955 Age: 66 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 878 NARRAGANSETT LN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 878 NARRAGANSETT LN, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD092635 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004329

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT

