ROMERO, FRANCISCO MANUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 01/29/2022 | 19:49

Date of Birth: 12/21/1955 Age: 66 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 878 NARRAGANSETT LN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: SALESMAN in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 878 NARRAGANSETT LN, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: WEDLET JEAN JACQUES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD016777 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000786

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY