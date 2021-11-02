ROSALES MONTERO, EDUARDO JESUS

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/02/2021 | 04:31
Date of Birth: 10/10/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 10960 200TH ST, CUTLER BAY, FL 33189
Occupation: DRIVER
Arrest Location: 102 MM U.S. 1 NORTHBOUND,
Arresting Officer/Agency: CORBIN HRADECKY - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD167716 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007947
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.2 RESIST OFFICER