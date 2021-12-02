ROSE, ASHLEY NICOLE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/02/2021 | 04:45

Date of Birth: 02/17/1988 Age: 33 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3382 VENDOME ST, PORT ST LUCIE, FL 34953

Occupation: BARTENDER in PORT ST LUCIE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWIN SABILLON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD182246 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008725

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

