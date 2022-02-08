ROSE-WAKEFIELD, KIMBERLY RUTH

Arrest Date/Time: 02/08/2022 | 19:03

Date of Birth: 06/30/1968 Age: 53 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 255 HUNTER LANE, BRANDENTON, FL 34212

Occupation: DISABLED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: LOUIS QUAD - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD022823 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001066

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER