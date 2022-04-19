ROSERO, MAILIN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/18/2022 | 23:03

Date of Birth: 06/21/1981 Age: 40 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 10620 SHORE FRONT PARKWAY, ROCKWAY PARK, NY 11694

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: MICHELLE DR / 101.5 MM OC, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD066388 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003147

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

