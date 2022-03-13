ROSS, NYRAN ANTONIO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/13/2022 | 00:41

Date of Birth: 12/18/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 10851 2 AVE, MARARTHON, FL 33050

Occupation: SECURITY in LONG KEY

Arrest Location: 1872 107 ST GULF, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEXANDER MORALES - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD043068 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002034

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH