ROSS, SEAN CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 05/13/2022 | 11:07

Date of Birth: 08/13/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 31067 AVENUE C, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 522 CARIBBEAN DR, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD061121 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002911

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you