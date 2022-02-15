ROSSO, MICHAEL EUGENE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/14/2022 | 02:30

Date of Birth: 08/27/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6500 MALONEY AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 202 DUVAL STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2b TRESPASSING