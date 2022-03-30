ROTH, JAMES JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 03/29/2022 | 16:09

Date of Birth: 06/14/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 11098 LAKE JULIA RD, REMSEN, NY 13438

Occupation: RETIRED

Arrest Location: 500 FLEMING ST ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.08.2c BATTERY

Recommended for you