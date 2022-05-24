RUBACK, KENZIE JANELLE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/24/2022 | 13:08
Date of Birth: 03/24/1998 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 22874 IRONWEDGE DR, BOCA RATON, FL 33433
Occupation: INVENTORY MANAGER
Arrest Location: 88770 OVERSEAS HWY, PLANTATION KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency:
Incident #: MCSO22CAD089868 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004208
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR
