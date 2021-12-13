RUBINOV, MICHAEL ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 12/12/2021 | 23:41

Date of Birth: 11/23/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 20535 HIGHLAND LAKES BLVD, MIAMI, FL 33179

Occupation: SALES in MIAMI

Arrest Location: US1, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: TREVOR PIKE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD187695 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009044

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS

