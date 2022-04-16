Arrest Date/Time: 04/16/2022 | 14:31

Date of Birth: 10/25/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 2719 WEST CONRAD ST, TAMPA, FL 33607

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1800 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD064960 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003087

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 327.66.1 HEALTH-SAFETY

