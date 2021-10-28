RUDRUD, BRANDI KAY

Arrest Date/Time: 10/24/2021 | 15:29

Date of Birth: 05/19/1988 Age: 33 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 510 51ST AVENUE DR W, BRADENTON, FL 34207

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD163280 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007702

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you