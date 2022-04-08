RUDRUD, BRANDI KAY

Arrest Date/Time: 04/08/2022 | 04:25

Date of Birth: 05/19/1988 Age: 33 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1101 69TH AVE W, BRADENTON, FL

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059320 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002830

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

