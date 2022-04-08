RUIZ, DANIEL ANTONIO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/08/2022 | 04:00

Date of Birth: 12/31/1956 Age: 65 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4077 2ND STREET NW, LAKELAND, FL 33810

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 210 20 ST OCEAN,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO20CAD098893 - Offense #: MCSO20OFF004099

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c6 VEH THEFT

