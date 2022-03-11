RULE, JUSTIN MATTHEW

Arrest Date/Time: 03/11/2022 | 10:38

Date of Birth: 02/04/1978 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 201 20TH STREET, MARATHON, FD 33050

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 5230 U S HIGHWAY 1, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\DIST 1 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032344 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001502

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 539.001.8b8a FRAUD 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.568.2a FRAUD-IMPERSON 1 Felony Count(s) of 539.001.8b8b FRAUD 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.568.2a FRAUD-IMPERSON

