RULE, JUSTIN MATTHEW

Arrest Date/Time: 02/25/2022 | 08:33

Date of Birth: 02/04/1978 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 201 20TH STREET, MARATHON, FD 33050

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 5230 U S HIGHWAY 1, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\DIST 1 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032344 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001502

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 509.151.1 FRAUD-SWINDLE 1 Felony Count(s) of 319.33.1e FRAUD-FALSE STATEMENT 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.568.2a FRAUD-IMPERSON 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.569.2 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.4 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

