RUTHERFORD, DREW KENNETH

Arrest Date/Time: 01/15/2022 | 04:50

Date of Birth: 12/07/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 154 NEWFOUND HARBOR RD, BIG PINE KEY, FL

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: TANISHA MULTY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD008127 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000417

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER