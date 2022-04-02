RYAN, DAVID BURNELL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/02/2022 | 10:30

Date of Birth: 01/20/1969 Age: 53 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF, KEY WEST,

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 101 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

Recommended for you