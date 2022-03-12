RYAN, DAVID BURNELL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/11/2022 | 22:03

Date of Birth: 01/20/1969 Age: 53 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3101 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEXANDER MORALES - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD042259 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002008

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

Recommended for you