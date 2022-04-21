RYAN, DAVID BURNELL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/14/2022 | 16:17

Date of Birth: 01/20/1969 Age: 53 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST,

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD063793 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003032

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you