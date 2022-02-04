SACK, KRISTA RENEE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/04/2022 | 15:36

Date of Birth: 07/09/1977 Age: 44 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 6500 MALONEY AVENUE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: LABOR

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD020427 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000949

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.13.1 ROBBERY 2 Felony Count(s) of 812.131.2b ROBBERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

